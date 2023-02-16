UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Police Respond To Shooting At Texas Food Court Amid Reports Of 1 Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:40 AM

UPDATE - Police Respond to Shooting at Texas Food Court Amid Reports of 1 Dead

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Multiple government agencies responded to shots fired at the Cielo visa Mall in Texas, the El Paso Police Department said in a statement.

Cielo Vista Mall is next to the Walmart where a gunman killed 23 people in 2019.

"Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area," the police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A half hour later the police tweeted that more agencies were en route.

"Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area," the tweet said.

BNO news, citing officials and witnesses, reported one dead among four shot.

The shooting took place around 5:00 p.m. local time.

The El Paso Times said there was a large police presence at the mall searching for the shooter.

Some customers and mall employees, the report added, are taking shelter inside the mall.

A public information officer of El Paso police told reporters from the scene that one person was killed and three were injured in the shooting.

"Multiple police units responded from the El Paso Police Department and attempted to locate the shooter. At this time, we do have four persons that were injured or shot during this incident," the officer said, adding that one person was confirmed deceased.

He said that there are no active shooters at the time, adding that police are still investigating the area and questioning eyewitnesses.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police El Paso Visa 2019 From Government Walmart Court P

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

6 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

6 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

6 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

8 hours ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

8 hours ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.