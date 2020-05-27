MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Police are searching the official residence of Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the G1 broadcaster, searches are part of an operation, dubbed Placebo, into suspected embezzlement and corruption by officials dealing with COVID-19.

Overall on the morning of Tuesday, police reportedly raided a total of 12 addresses, including Witzel's official residence Laranjeiras Palace, his previous home address and an attorney's office which provides him with legal services.

"I have not been involved in or endorsed any felonies. I am extremely surprised and outraged by the fact that lawmakers supporting [Brazilian President Jair] Bolsonaro speak on social media about some operation launched by the Federal police against me," Witzel told G1 after the raids.

The governor stated his readiness to cooperate with law enforcement in investigating corruption schemes, saying that he is "at the judiciary's discretion and has nothing to hide."

According to the broadcaster, the operation is specifically linked to suspected financial crimes at the Rio State Department of Health. The institution was reportedly given one billion reais ($185 million) to open seven coronavirus field hospitals and procure one thousand ventilators by April 30, but only one field hospital was set up and only 52 ventilators actually delivered.