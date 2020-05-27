UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Police Searching Rio Governor's Official Residence In COVID-19 Embezzlement Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

UPDATE - Police Searching Rio Governor's Official Residence in COVID-19 Embezzlement Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Police are searching the official residence of Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the G1 broadcaster, searches are part of an operation, dubbed Placebo, into suspected embezzlement and corruption by officials dealing with COVID-19.

Overall on the morning of Tuesday, police reportedly raided a total of 12 addresses, including Witzel's official residence Laranjeiras Palace, his previous home address and an attorney's office which provides him with legal services.

"I have not been involved in or endorsed any felonies. I am extremely surprised and outraged by the fact that lawmakers supporting [Brazilian President Jair] Bolsonaro speak on social media about some operation launched by the Federal police against me," Witzel told G1 after the raids.

The governor stated his readiness to cooperate with law enforcement in investigating corruption schemes, saying that he is "at the judiciary's discretion and has nothing to hide."

According to the broadcaster, the operation is specifically linked to suspected financial crimes at the Rio State Department of Health. The institution was reportedly given one billion reais ($185 million) to open seven coronavirus field hospitals and procure one thousand ventilators by April 30, but only one field hospital was set up and only 52 ventilators actually delivered.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Governor Social Media Rio De Janeiro April Media Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

4 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

5 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

8 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.