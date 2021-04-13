UPDATE - Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Brooklyn Center Amid Ongoing Unrest - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Minnesota law enforcement used tear gas against hundreds of people who were protesting over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright for the second night in a row on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

Several dispersal orders were issued on Monday night before police started to deploy tear gas and flash bang canisters, some of which landed near an apartment building across from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, CBS said.

Law enforcement also used rubber bullets and pepper spray against the protesters who remained in the streets past the curfew, according to local media reports.

KARE 11 tv said that some of the demonstrators were throwing bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at police.

According to video footage released on social media, rioters looted a Dollar Tree store near the police building on Monday night and fire fighters were deployed there as well.

Law enforcement officials said as cited by The Financial Times that they had made arrests along Humboldt Avenue.

According to the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington, at around 2 p.

m. on Sunday, Brooklyn Center officers initiated a traffic stop of Daunte Wright's car based on a license plate violation. The fatal shooting of Wright during an attempt to restrain him sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units.

According to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, the officer who shot Wright accidentally fired her gun instead of a Taser on Sunday. Speaking at a Monday press conference, where body-camera footage of the shooting was released, Gannon said that the "very senior officer" was unaware that she had pulled out her handgun during the arrest.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Daunte Wright shooting and the ongoing unrest in Brooklyn Center, a city on the northwest border of Minneapolis, come amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.