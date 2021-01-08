UPDATE - Polish Court Starts Hearing Motion to Arrest Russian Dispatchers Over Kaczynski Jet Crash

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW, January 8 (Sputnik) - A Polish court has started hearing a motion for arrest of Russian air traffic controllers who worked at the Smolensk airfield during the 2010 deadly crash of the plane carrying Poland's ex-president Lech Kaczynski, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

In September, Warsaw initiated a procedure for the dispatchers' arrest in absentia after the Polish commission re-investigating the crash said that their deliberate actions had been one of possible reasons behind the tragedy. The court's decision is expected to pave the way for an international arrest warrant.

The hearing in the Warsaw-Mokotow district court was closed to the press. The cases of the Russian air traffic controllers were supposed to be considered separately. The court was set to hear motions for the arrest of Pavel Plyusnin and Viktor Ryzhenko on Thursday. The hearing of the third air traffic controller, Nikolai Krasnokutsky, was not scheduled for today.

"The hearing for the case of Pavel P. has been postponed until May 27, 2021. The hearing for the case of Viktor R. has been postponed until the same date," the court's press office told Sputnik, adding that the hearing day for Krasnokutsky had not been set yet.

On April 10, 2010, a Tu-154M plane carrying Kaczynski, his wife and several high-ranking Polish officials crashed during attempted landing near the Smolensk city in Russia's west amid heavy fog. All 96 people on board died.

In 2011, an investigation by the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee found that the crash had been caused by serious deficiencies in crew training and their decision not to reroute the aircraft to a safer landing site. Warsaw did not recognize these findings and launched its own investigation.

Russia has repeatedly slammed Poland's probe into the crash as politicized, denying any responsibility for the incident.