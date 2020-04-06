UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Polish Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Due To Disagreements Over Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin announced on Monday his resignation due to disagreements with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party over the presidential election schedule.

In a bid to ensure that the May 10 election is not hindered by the COVID-19 outbreak, the members of the PiS party, led by former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, submitted to parliament a bill envisaging absentee voting. Gowin has proposed postponing the election for two years.

"I am resigning," Gowin told reporters in the parliament building, adding that he would remain a lawmaker and work on rescheduling the election.

According to Gowin, the PiS will lose the majority in parliament without the 18 lawmakers representing his Agreement party.

Meanwhile, the lower house of parliament declined the PiS's proposal to hold absentee voting, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, updated its COVID-19 case count from 4,201 to 4,413. The death toll has risen from 98 to 107.

