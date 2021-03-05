UPDATE - Poll Shows 56% of Russians Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Fifty-six percent of Russians have expressed trust in President Vladimir Putin, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation on Friday.

The survey also demonstrated that 59 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 25 percent expressed the opposite opinion, and 16 percent were unsure.

The poll was conducted from February 26-28 in 73 Russian regions among 3,000 respondents over 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5 percent.

A separate survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) from February 22-28 has shown on Friday that President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 65.

6 percent of the Russian citizens. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin received a 53.1 percent rate of public trust.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 60 percent of the respondents positively estimated Putin's job performance. Besides, 42.3 percent of Russians said they approved the work of Mishustin, and 35.8 gave a positive estimate of the government's job performance.