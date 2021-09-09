UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Polling Stations Close In Morocco In Parliamentary, Local Elections - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Polling Stations Close in Morocco in Parliamentary, Local Elections - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Polling stations closed Wednesday evening in Morocco, where parliamentary and local elections were held, Hespress reported.

Moroccans on Wednesday elected members of parliament, as well as members of regional councils and municipalities. Polling stations across the country were open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

local time (7 a.m. - 6 p.m. GMT).

According to the Interior Ministry, at 5 p.m., local time, the turnout was 36 percent. There is no turnout threshold for these elections.

Currently, most seats in the House of Representatives - the lower house of the Moroccan parliament - are held by members of the ruling Justice and Development Party. They hold 125 out of 395 seats.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Parliament Morocco From P

Recent Stories

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

3 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

6 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

4 hours ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.