UPDATE - Polling Stations Close in Morocco in Parliamentary, Local Elections - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Polling stations closed Wednesday evening in Morocco, where parliamentary and local elections were held, Hespress reported.

Moroccans on Wednesday elected members of parliament, as well as members of regional councils and municipalities. Polling stations across the country were open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

local time (7 a.m. - 6 p.m. GMT).

According to the Interior Ministry, at 5 p.m., local time, the turnout was 36 percent. There is no turnout threshold for these elections.

Currently, most seats in the House of Representatives - the lower house of the Moroccan parliament - are held by members of the ruling Justice and Development Party. They hold 125 out of 395 seats.