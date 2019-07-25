UPDATE - Pompeo, Ghani Agree to Accelerate Efforts to End War in Afghanistan - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to speed up efforts to end almost two decade war in Afghanistan, the two officials said in a joint statement released by the State Department after a phone call between the two officials on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Ghani spoke by phone on July 24 and agreed that now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The phone call comes just days after President Donald Trump threatened to wipe Afghanistan "off the face of the earth" in remarks that Afghan President Hamid Karzai later strongly condemned as a "big insult" to his country's people.

During Thursday's call, Pompeo assured Ghani that Trump's South Asia strategy has not changed and said Washington remains committed to a conditions-based drawdown of US troops in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

Pompeo also informed Ghani that Trump had dispatched Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad to Kabul to discuss "in detail" the next steps toward achieving a peace agreement.

Trump made the controversial remarks about Afghanistan while welcoming Pakistani Imran Khan to the White House on Monday, saying he could wipe Afghanistan off the face of the earth in 10 days, but decided not to do so as it would cause 10 million deaths. The statement drew outrage in Afghanistan, and Ghani on Tuesday demanded clarification from Washington.

The US is trying to reach a peace deal with the Taliban under which it would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in exchange for assurances that the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

The seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended on July 9.