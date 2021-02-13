UPDATE - Portuguese President Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Presidential Office

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the presidential office said.

"The president of the republic and the commander-in-chief has got the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 at the hospital of the armed forces in Lisbon," the office said in a statement on late Friday.

The president will get the second dose until March 9, when his second term begins.

The office has not mentioned which particular vaccine the leader got.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 108.06 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Portugal has confirmed more than 781,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 15,000 fatalities.