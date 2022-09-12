UPDATE - Power Cut to Four Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Blackouts were reported on Sunday in four Ukrainian regions as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Ukrainian newspaper Vesti reported earlier in the day that power had been cut to the central Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk as well as to Sumy and Kharkiv further east. Ukraine does not control Donetsk since it broke away in 2014.