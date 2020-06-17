UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - President Lukashenko Convinced Lithuania, Poland To Buy Electric Power From Belarusian NPP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - President Lukashenko Convinced Lithuania, Poland to Buy Electric Power From Belarusian NPP

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Lithuania and Poland will buy electric power from the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

Lithuania says the Belarusian NPP is being built without observing safety standards. Its location is 50 kilometers from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The government of the Baltic republic has already decided that it will not purchase electricity from the station. In June, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland supported Lithuania in its complaints about the Belarusian NPP.

"They will buy this electricity [generated by the NPP]. The Lithuanians, who complain... and the Poles, until they build their two stations... they will buy, the main thing is ... to offer them a normal price," Lukashenko said during a working trip to the Grodno Region.

The general contractor for the Belarusian NPP construction is Russia's Atomstroyexport (part of the Rosatom state nuclear corporation). The NPP will consist of two power units with VVER-1200 reactor units. The Belarusian Energy Ministry reported that the launch of the reactor at power unit No. 1 of the NPP was scheduled for July 2020, and the start of power supply to the grid was expected by September-October. The commissioning of the second power unit is due in 2021.

Lithuania has complained about the Belarusian NPP nearly since Minsk adopted the decision on its construction. The country's parliament ruled that the power plant posed a "threat to the national security" of the republic. Minsk, in turn, says it guarantees that the nuclear power plant will meet the highest safety standards.

