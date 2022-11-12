UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - President Of Venezuela's National Assembly Hopes For Talks With Opposition To Continue

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez expects that the government's talks with the opposition will resume in the near future, media report.

On Friday, the leaders of France, Colombia and Argentina, as well as representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition and representatives of Norway, held talks at the Paris Peace Forum.

Bluradio reported that asked about when another round of talks could be expected, Rodriguez, who participated in the Friday meeting, said "soon," adding that mediation on the part of other states is required.

According to a statement released by the Elysee Palace on Friday, the presidents of France, Argentina and Colombia - Emmanuel Macron, Alberto Fernandez and Gustavo Petro - expressed support for the negotiation process between the authorities and the opposition in Venezuela with the aim of overcoming the crisis and holding presidential elections in 2024.

The presidents hailed Norway's participation as a mediator in the Friday talks.

In October of last year, the Venezuelan government suspended its participation in talks with the opposition over the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States. The talks resumed this year.

