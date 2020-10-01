UPDATE - Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Strongly Condemns Rocket Attack in Erbil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masrour Barzani has strongly condemned the recent rocket attack in Erbil and stressed the need to bring those responsible to account.

On Wednesday, Iraqi Kurdistan's counterterrorism service said that Iran-backed Iraqi Shia paramilitary groups had fired six rockets towards the international coalition forces in Erbil International Airport. The coalition said that its servicemen had not been injured in the incident.

"I strongly condemn tonight's rocket attack in Erbil. The KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Kurdistan's stability and our response will be robust. I have spoken to [Iraqi] PM [Mustafa] @MAKadhimi on the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable," Barzani wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Later, the Iraqi army said it had launched an investigation into the attack.

"These rockets have been fired from ... Al-Hamdaniya District in the province of Nineveh ... The vehicle, which had fired these rockets, has been burnt. The supreme command has issued decrees to detain the commander of the forces in charge of the area from where the rockets had been launched. An investigation has been immediately launched," the army said in a statement.

The Shia paramilitary forces said that they had also opened a probe into the incident. They added that the rocket attack had been launched from a deserted area, which lies between the areas controlled by the Shia units, Iraqi government troops and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

According to Iraqi media, the Wednesday rocket attack has been repelled by the Patriot air defense systems deployed to the coalition's base.