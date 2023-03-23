UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Prince William, Catherine Arrive in Poland to Visit Troops on Wednesday - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived in Poland on March 22 to visit British soldiers stationed in the country, the Polish news outlet Fakt reported on Wednesday, citing its own sources.

A plane with members of the British royal family on board landed at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport around lunchtime on Wednesday, the news outlet found out.

William and Catherine are expected to visit troops stationed in the city of Rzeszow in Subcarpathia Province, as well as the MEDEVAC HUB medical center in the village of Jasionka where injured soldiers from Ukraine receive treatment, according to Fakt.

Later in the day, the Buckingham Palace reported that William had visited a Polish military base, where he met with the country's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. The prince then visited a British army base in the city of Rzeszow "to meet with British military personnel and learn more about the work they have been carrying out with the Polish Armed Forces to deliver support to Ukraine."

William will visit a Ukrainian refugee center and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, according to UK broadcaster Sky News. The prince is also reportedly expected to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda during his trip.

