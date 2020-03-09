UPDATE - Projectiles Launched by North Korea Monday Were Short-Range - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The projectiles launched by North Korea on Monday toward the Sea of Japan were short-range, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles, launched from the eastern town of Sondok in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province, flew 200 kilometers (124 miles), with the maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles), according to JCS.

"The launches appear to be part of its artillery strike drill involving multiple types of multiple rocket launchers for a wintertime exercise, following the previous ones staged on Feb. 28 and March 2," the JCS said in a statement, as quoted by Yonhap.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing the JCS that Pyongyang launched three unidentified projectiles on Monday.

The Japanese government suspects that the projectiles launched by Pyongyang on Monday were ballistic missiles, the Japanese Kyodo news agency said. The "missiles" did not reach Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Kyodo.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said as cited by Kyodo on Monday that Pyongyang's Monday launches did not lead to any Japanese aircraft or ship damages.

The Japanese government estimated that the flight range of the projectiles launched by North Korea was between 100 and 200 kilometers.

According to Yonhap, South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing the specifics of Pyongyang's Monday launches.