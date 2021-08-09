UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Protesters March In Warsaw Ahead Of Anniversary Of Presidential Election In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Protesters have gathered on the streets of Warsaw for a demonstration ahead of the anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several thousand of Belarusian diaspora representatives and Polish activists have been marching in a column throughout the Polish capital with white-red-white flags accompanied by Belarusian rock music.

The demonstration started in the center of Warsaw, moving past the embassies of the United States and Russia. The end point is expected to be the Belarusian Embassy, where an impromptu rally is set to take place.

The column has been accompanied by reinforced police squads. Law enforcement officers have not interfered with the actions of the protesters.

Several hundred activists also gathered in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Kiev before marching towards the Independence Square, Ukraine's TSN broadcaster reported on Sunday. They demanded the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as an investigation into the death of the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, Vitaly Shishov, who was found dead in the Ukrainian capital a week ago.

The Belarusian opposition challenged the results of the 2020 election, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to be the true winner, and secured Europe's backing. Brussels, in turn, has since sanctioned Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.

