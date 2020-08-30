UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Protesters Set Fire To Police Union Building In Portland, Throw Rocks At Officers - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Anti-racism protesters in the US city of Portland on Saturday set fire to the Police Association building and threw rocks and other objects at law enforcement officers, local police said in a press release.

"Individuals within a protest gathering set an arson fire at the offices of the Portland Police Association (PPA) building Saturday morning, prompting a riot declaration," the press release says.

After the police engaged to disperse the riot, the protesters responded by throwing various objects, including rocks, at law enforcement officers.

"Multiple officers suffered minor injuries after being struck by rocks," the police said.

The police union building, which is located in a residential neighborhood, has been the site of many protests over the past few months. The police have warned that "any building fire could spread to occupied homes.

"

Multiple people were arrested during the Saturday violent protest.

According to Portland Tribune, gunshots were fired into the air on Saturday, after most of the protesters had been dispersed or arrested.

Also on Saturday, thousands of people gathered for a "Trump cruise rally" at the Clackamas Town Center, from which they drove to Portland, according to the OPB broadcaster. In Portland, some tension with "Black Lives Matter" protesters was reported and at least two people were detained.

Protests against racism and police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the May 25 killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Nationwide unrest has escalated following last weekend's non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by police in the city of Kenosha in Wisconsin.

