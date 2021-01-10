UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Public Protection Force Spokesman, 2 Others Killed In Bomb Blast In Kabul - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) A bomb blast rocked Kabul's police district 8 on Sunday morning, killing the Afghan Public Protection Force spokesman Zia Wadan and two of his colleagues, the Interior Ministry said.

According to ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, another person was injured in the blast.

TOLOnews reported that though no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the interior ministry has blamed the Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack, saying that assaults on patriotic and committed personalities like Wadan were against Islamic values and constituted a crime against humanity.

He went on to accuse the Taliban of killing innocent people and destroying public facilities, adding that rising violence on part of the movement contradicted "the spirit of peace.

"

Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, also described Wadan as "a patriotic young man, a strong fighter for the protection of national interests and values." He called on security agencies to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The top peace official also said that such coward attacks would not demoralize the nation and could not take it away from its "great national cause" of ending the war.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence, already rampant in the war-torn country, despite months of peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha. Earlier in January, the sides embarked on the second round of negotiations following a two-week break.

