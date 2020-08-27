UPDATE - Putin Asks Government, Bashkortostan Leadership to Deal With Bashkir Soda Company Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government, together with the leadership of Bashkiria, to deal with the situation around Bashkir Soda Company (BSC).

On August 15 and 16, local residents and environmental activists protested near the Kushtau shihan, one of four unique limestone hills that symbolize the central Russian republic, against BSC mining in the area. The head of the republic, Radi Khabirov, promised that all the work on the mountain would be suspended until a compromise is found.

"It does not seem that the goal of shareholders today is the long-term development of this company, it is similar to something else ” to pump out funds at any cost and in as large amount as possible. I ask the Russian government, together with the leadership of the republic, to study the situation in detail, to propose a solution," Putin said at a meeting with members of the government.

"I think that the people who paid attention to this, who expressed their distrust of what is happening on the ground, they are largely right. And one should not escalate the situation into any conflicts, you just need to conduct a dialogue with people," Putin added.

Putin also instructed the prosecutor's office to check the legality of the reduction of the state stake in the BSC.

Putin said that in early 2013, "in an absolutely miraculous way," through the company's merger, the state's stake in BSC had been diluted and reduced below the control.

"The state had 62 percent, but suddenly it became 38 percent. And as a result, the priorities of the company have changed dramatically," Putin said.

"I also ask the prosecutor's office to check the legality of the transaction, as a result of which control over these assets by the state was lost," he added.

Khabirov thanked Putin after his statement on the situation with BSC.

"Thanks to the President. Justice must prevail," the region's head wrote on VK social network.

On behalf of Khabirov, a legal group was created in the region's ministry of land and property relations, which is studying the documents of BSC privatization, Khabirov's office told Sputnik.

"On behalf of the head of Bashkortostan Radi Khabirov, a legal group was created in the Ministry of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Bashkortostan, which is studying the relevant documents," the office said.

Earlier, Khabirov said that he had instructed the ministry to study the documents of the privatization of the soda company.

On behalf of Putin, the Prosecutor General's Office has begun checking the alienation of state shares of BSC, the office said.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has organized a check of the legality of the reduction of the state's share in the largest enterprise in the industry ” Bashkir Soda Company. It will fundamentally assess actions of all persons involved in transactions with shares of the enterprise, as a result of which the state has lost control over it," the statement says.

Based on the check's results, the property will be returned to the state, it said. The inspection is under the personal control of Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, it added.