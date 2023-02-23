UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Putin Congratulates Veterans, Special Operation Participants On Defender Of Fatherland Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 03:30 AM

UPDATE - Putin Congratulates Veterans, Special Operation Participants on Defender of Fatherland Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated World War II veterans and the military personnel, volunteers and mobilized citizens participating in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"On this day, deep respect and the warmest words go to our dear veterans who defeated Nazism and upheld the freedom and independence of the Motherland. Your feats during the Great Patriotic War will forever remain in the historical memory of our people as a vivid example of patriotism and courage and will serve as an inexhaustible source of spiritual strength," Putin said.

He said the current generation of Russian soldiers and officers preserves and enhances the military traditions of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings on this holiday to our military personnel, volunteers, mobilized citizens, and specialists in various professions who are participating in the special military operation.

Our troops are heroically fighting the neo-Nazism that has taken root in Ukraine, protecting our people in our historical lands, and are fighting courageously and heroically," Putin said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Donetsk Independence February World War From

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

2 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

4 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.