UPDATE - Putin Congratulates Xi For Third Term Election as General Secretary of CCP - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his election for a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"A congratulatory message was sent," Peskov told Sputnik.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the official text is published on the website of the Russian president.

"I will be glad to continue our constructive dialogue and close joint work on the development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between our countries," Putin's message read.

The Russian president underscored in his message that the results of the 20th Congress of the CCP demonstrate the political authority of Xi and the unity of the party.

Putin wished Xi good health and well-being, and to successfully fulfill the tasks facing China and strengthen the country's position on the international arena.

Earlier in the day, Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected for a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and as chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported citing a statement from the CCP Central Committee.