UPDATE - Putin Expresses Hope All Russia-Brazil Cooperation Institutions to Be Restored

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for the full restoration of all institutions of cooperation between Russia and Brazil.

"We hope that after all government bodies are formed and everything is functioning well, all our cooperation institutions will be restored," Putin during his meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Russia expects Brazil's minister of state presidential chief of staff to pay a visit in the near future and an intergovernmental commission to hold its next session in 2020, according to the president.

Putin noted that there were a lot of interesting issues, including Brazil's development plans, on the agenda of the future talks with the Brazilian presidential chief of staff, the position currently held by Onyx Lorenzoni.

The Russian president suggested that Brazilian authorities could find partners for investment in various Brazilian infrastructure projects in Russia.

Russian-Brazilian relations were successfully developing, Putin continued.

"We remain a very attractive partner in agriculture, particularly, in meat exports, for Brazil.

From our part, we also offer various goods ” including fertilizers that are necessary for Brazil's agriculture ” of very high quality and at competitive prices," Putin emphasized.

Putin thanked Bolsonaro for his hospitality and the organization of the BRICS summit that concluded in Brazil on Thursday.

"We view Brazil as an important strategic partner," Putin argued.

The Russian president recalled that in 2018, Moscow and Brasilia celebrated the 190th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.

As for the bilateral economic ties, Brazil accounts for nearly a third of Russia's trade with Latin America, according to the president.

Putin also expressed his disagreement with claims that Brazil had been losing its interest in cooperation with Russia in favor of working together with the United States.

Bolsonaro, in his turn, said he was happy to meet with Putin. The Brazilian president called their talks a good opportunity for moving forward in settling various bilateral issues.

Putin visited Brasilia for the two-day BRICS summit. Brazil holds the chairmanship of the alliance this year, while the next year, it will pass to Russia.