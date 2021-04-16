UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Putin Fully Trusted By 56% Of Russians - FOM Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Fifty-six percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

Thirty-three percent, however, revealed that they feel distrust toward the president. Eleven percent were unable to give a definitive reply.

In addition, 59 percent approved of Putin's work, while 27 percent disagreed. Another 14 percent could not say for sure.

The poll was conducted from April 9-11 among 3,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

A separate survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) from April 5 to 11 has shown on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 64.

9 percent of Russian citizens. Another 30.6 percent of respondents said that they mistrusted him.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 59.6 percent of the respondents assessed Putin's job performance favorably, while 29.8 percent expressed the opposite opinion.

The nationwide survey was conducted via a phone interview of 1,600 people aged 18 and older. The margin of error does not exceed 1 percent with a 95 percent probability.

