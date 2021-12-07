UPDATE - Putin Ratifies Prolongation of State Loan for Hungarian NPP Construction Until Late 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying amendments to the agreement between the governments of Russia and Hungary on providing Budapest with a state loan worth 10 billion Euros ($11.3 billion) to finance the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, stipulating an extension of the period for using the loan by 5 years - until the end of 2030.

The document was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

The intergovernmental protocol envisions the extension of the loan use period by 5 years - until the end of 2030 - and setting the date for the start of repayment of the loan principal no later than March 15, 2031, while the final date of loan repayment - September 15, 2046 - remained unchanged.

Earlier, an explanatory note stated that in accordance with the Russia-Hungary agreement on the provision of a state loan to finance the construction of an NPP in Hungary dated March 28, 2014, the Hungarian government was provided with a state export loan in the amount of up to 10 billion euros to finance the construction of two power units of the Paks NPP.

It was reported that there are no overdue obligations of the Hungarian side under the deal. As of May 14, the Hungarian side used 320.4 million euros of the loan. Hungary has no debt under the agreement due to the early repayment of the used part of the loan by the debtor.