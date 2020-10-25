UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Putin Refuses To Comment On Alleged Payments To Biden

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, October 25 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to comment on US President Donald Trump's claims that Russia allegedly sponsored his rival in the US presidential race Joe Biden.

"No comment," Putin said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

During the final round of the televised debate ahead of the November 3 vote, Trump claimed that Biden had received $3.5 millions from Russia through Putin. Biden rejected ever taking "a penny" from foreign sources and also expressed belief that Russia did not want his victory.

Trump also said during the debate that Biden's son, Hunter, allegedly maintains business relations with Elena Baturina, the wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

"It is known that Elena Baturina was doing business or maybe ” I do not even know about that ” is still doing business. Probably, she had numerous business contacts, business ties with her foreign partners. Are there Americans on this list? I just don't know anything about that," Putin said when asked to comment on the allegations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday commenting on the final presidential debate that the contenders in the presidential race in the United States "compete for who dislikes Russia more." The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any attempts to meddle in the US domestic affairs.

