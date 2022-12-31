UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Putin Requests Cabinet To Set Up Commission On Development Of Unmanned Aerial Systems

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a commission on the development of unmanned aerial systems until February 15, the Kremlin announced on Saturday.

"To establish a government commission on the development of unmanned aerial systems in order to prepare agreed proposals for the implementation of the state policy in this sphere and solving tasks connected with, among other things, designing, production, certification and operation of unmanned aerial systems, means of protection against their illegal use, development of the infrastructure necessary for the operation of such systems, the training of personnel, the integration of unmanned aerial vehicles into the single airspace of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will be the chairman of the commission.

The deadline for the implementation of this decree is February 15, 2023.

Moreover, Putin requested the government to create favorable conditions for the development of the drone market, including unified infrastructure for management of and control over drone operations, taking into account recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization. The deadline is April 15, 2023.

Besides, the government was ordered to take measures that will boost serial manufacturing of unmanned aerial systems and increase the localization of their production. This presidential decree must be executed until June 1, 2023.

