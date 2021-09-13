UPDATE - Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the high number of people infected with COVID-19 in his close surrounding might necessitate a quarantine for himself soon.

"Even people from my entourage have problems with COVID-19. We need to figure out what is really going on there.

I think that I myself might soon have to quarantine. A lot of people around get sick," Putin said during a meeting with Paralympic athletes.

Commenting on Putin's remark on probable quarantine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that the leader was speaking "figuratively."

The Russian leader was vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V back in April.