UPDATE - Putin Says Multipolar World Order Will Eventually Prevail

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that the struggle for a multipolar world, where everyone's interests in the international arena are respected, would prevail.

"And in the end, this position ” the fight for a multipolar world, for respect for everyone in the international arena, for taking everyone's interests into account ” it will prevail, I have no doubt about that," Putin told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.

The president noted that Russia was not opposed to changes in the world, including a reform of the United Nations, but Moscow was against "the new world order being built only in the interest of one country, namely, the United States.

"

"We understand that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the situation in the world is changing, and new centers of power are emerging. Naturally, this should have an impact on the structure and priorities of the way international relations are built," Putin said.

The president added that attempts by Western powers to change the world solely to suit their own interests after the collapse of the Soviet Union resulted in Russia being "forced to respond to it."

The Russian authorities have repeatedly called for a multipolar world with many centers of power that would take into account the interests of all nations, condemning the US policy of global hegemony.