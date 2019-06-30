UPDATE - Putin Says to Hold Next Meeting on Flood Relief in Irkutsk Region on July 3 in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRATSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he will hold another meeting on the situation around heavy flood that recently hit Russia's Irkutsk Region on July 3 in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in the region's city of Bratsk, where a state of emergency was declared in connection with the flood, to hold a meeting with local authorities and heads of Federal agencies and discussed the current situation, measures to assist people and eliminate the consequences of flooding.

"On July 3, I will bring you, those I deem necessary, together in Moscow, in order to understand how the situation is developing and how the work is organized. And we will talk about it again in Moscow," the president said.

According to the latest data of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, at least five people were killed amid the flooding, while the Health Ministry said that another 112 people, including 19 children, were hospitalized.

Anna Popova, the head of national health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said that sanitary and epidemiological condition in the flood-hit region was stable, and there was an agreement with producers on deliveries of vaccines and medicines for people affected by the emergency situation.

As of now, 31 settlements in Irkutsk region are in the flood zone due to heavy rains. This affects more than 3,700 houses, where more than 9,000 people live. According to the governor of Irkutsk Region, Sergey Levchenko, 980 million rubles ($15.5 million) have been allocated for compensation payments to victims.