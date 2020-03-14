UPDATE - Putin Signs Constitutional Amendments Into Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed the law on introducing amendments to the Russian constitution, a document published on the official legal information web portal showed on Saturday.

The law "On improving the regulation of certain issues of the organization and functioning of public authority" was dated March 11.

According to the Kremlin, the law will go in effect if it is approved by the Russian Constitutional Court and receives the support of more than half of those who participate in an all-Russian public vote slated for April 22.

The Constitutional Court said earlier on Saturday, that it had received Putin's request to assess the law's compliance with the constitution.

The law was passed by both houses of Russia's parliament and includes amendments imposing new requirements on president, ministers and various officials; stipulating social guarantees; and changing parliament's authority, among other things. Moreover, they allow the incumbent president to seek re-election in 2024.