UPDATE - Putin Signs Law on Punishment for Fake News About All Participants of Military Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on the criminal liability for discrediting and spreading fake news about all participants of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, irrespective of their status, making this offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($64,950), according to the official legal information portal.

In particular, the amendments toughen the punishment for discrediting deployment of the Russian armed forces abroad, which previously stood at up to five years in prison. The amendments not only introduce liability for discrediting volunteers, but also raise the threshold for punishment to seven years in prison for such acts.

Some amendments were introduced to an article concerning fake news about the Russian armed forces, extending the punishment for such acts to volunteers as well. The maximum penalty under the article is a 15-year prison sentence.

Putin also signed a law on fines of up to 1 million rubles for disseminating instructions on the illicit manufacture of ammunition to firearms in the media outlets or on the Internet, as well as for public actions aimed at discrediting the assistance volunteers provide to the Russian armed forces in carrying out their tasks.

Media and internet dissemination of information on the illicit manufacturing of ammunition to firearms is punishable for citizens by a fine of 10,000-50,000 rubles and a confiscation of the object of offense.

A heavier fine ” between 40,000 and 80,000 rubles ” is imposed on officials, while sole proprietors are subject to a fine of 50,000-100,000 if they commit this offense. Juridical persons will have to pay a fine of 800,000-1 million rubles if they are found in breach of the law. Sole proprietors and judicial persons may also be punished by administrative suspension of business activity for up to 90 days.

Meanwhile, the law introduces administrative liability for public actions aimed at discrediting the provision of assistance to the Russian armed forces by volunteer formations, organizations or individuals. Such offenses, if the actions contain no signs of criminal acts, are punishable by an administrative fine of 30,000-50,000 for citizens, 100,000-200,000 for officials and 300,000-500,000 for juridical persons.

Putin also signed a Federal law on the reduction of the statute of limitations for a number of economy-related articles, as well as the termination of criminal proceedings if fines and arrears are paid in tax evasion cases.

For articles concerning tax evasion, failure to perform duties of a tax agent, concealment of monetary resources or property of an organization or a sole proprietor and evasion from paying insurance premiums, maximum penalties will be reduced by 1-2 years in prison, "which will reduce the statute of limitations for criminal liability," the document said.