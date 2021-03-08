MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated women with International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, emphasizing that female healthcare workers have made a major contribution in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Our dear women, March 8 is a day when love, admiration and gratitude triumph. These wonderful emotions overwhelm and unite us all," Putin said, adding "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the 'red zones,' as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine.

"

The Russian president also thanked all mothers for their everyday work in taking care of their children and families.

"At the same time, in some incomprehensible way, you manage to do everything everywhere, reaching the heights in various fields of activity, evoking constant respect for your commitment, reliability, and responsible approach," Putin said.

He wished good health, success and joy to all women, saying that International Women's Day always creates a special springtime atmosphere.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko also congratulated women with the holiday, noting the important work of women in "red zones" and labs.