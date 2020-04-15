UPDATE - Putin to Discuss Radioelectronic Industry Development With Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the government on Wednesday, the discussion will focus on the development of the radioelectronic industry in 2020 and in the long term.

The Kremlin said earlier the meeting would be held in the format of a video conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov will make reports.

According to the strategy for Russia's electronic industry development until 2030, in 2020-2021 there should be an increase in the share of Russian electronics on the domestic market, as well as preparation for active promotion on international markets.

The second stage of the strategy's implementation is scheduled for 2022-2025, the third - for 2026-2030: steady growth of the industry is expected here, ensuring its leading positions on prospective markets and global technological leadership.