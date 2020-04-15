UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Putin To Discuss Radioelectronic Industry Development With Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:50 AM

UPDATE - Putin to Discuss Radioelectronic Industry Development With Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the government on Wednesday, the discussion will focus on the development of the radioelectronic industry in 2020 and in the long term.

The Kremlin said earlier the meeting would be held in the format of a video conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov will make reports.

According to the strategy for Russia's electronic industry development until 2030, in 2020-2021 there should be an increase in the share of Russian electronics on the domestic market, as well as preparation for active promotion on international markets.

The second stage of the strategy's implementation is scheduled for 2022-2025, the third - for 2026-2030: steady growth of the industry is expected here, ensuring its leading positions on prospective markets and global technological leadership.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin 2020 Market Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

4 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

4 hours ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.