MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin has slightly decreased over the past week, with 77% of Russians trusting him and 80% viewing his performance positively, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The poll showed that 77% of respondents trust the head of state, 13% do not trust him, and 10% are undecided.

When asked if Putin performs "well" or "badly," 80% of respondents assessed his performance positively, 10% expressed disappointment with his work and another 10% refrained from responding.

The poll was conducted from March 10-12 among 1,500 Russians aged 18 and over.

The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.

A similar poll conducted by FOM from March 3-5 showed that Putin was trusted by 79% of Russians, and 83% evaluated his professional performance positively.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed that 79.7% of Russians trust Putin and 76% of them approve of his performance. The poll was conducted from December to February among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older via telephone interview. The maximum statistical error for the poll does not exceed 1%.