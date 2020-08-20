UrduPoint.com
Thu 20th August 2020

UPDATE - Qatar Calls to Ensure Security of Politicians Detained in Mali - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Qatar's Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern over the situation in Mali, where a military coup took place on Tuesday, and called to ensure security of detained government officials, according to the ministry's statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The state of Qatar expresses serious concern about the recent events in the Republic of Mali and stresses the need to ensure the sovereignty of state institutions and compliance with the law, as well as the security of government officials currently in custody," the ministry said.

It said the country "fully supports all regional and international efforts aimed at finding an urgent solution to the crisis in such a way that it meets the aspirations of the Malian people for security and a decent life, as well as preserves stability in the region.

"

On Tuesday, a group of Malian officers initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections. The rebels said they had detained several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced his resignation and the dissolution of the government and parliament. The mutineers announced the creation of a national committee to save people, and also called for a political transition in the country and general elections.

