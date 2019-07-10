UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Qatar To Sign 'Big Contract' With Boeing During Emir's US Visit - Trump

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

UPDATE - Qatar to Sign 'Big Contract' With Boeing During Emir's US Visit - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Qatar will purchase numerous Boeing aircraft in a deal that will be signed during the visit of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Washington, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

"We're also going to be signing a big contract in a little while ... we're going to be signing a big deal with Boeing," Trump said. "It's a transaction that will be purchasing a lot of Boeing jets."

In a later statement, the White House explained that Qatar Airways purchased five Boeing 777 commercial aircraft. The White House said Qatar Airways also committed to purchasing large-cabin aircraft from Gulfstream and General Electric jet engines and services to power its Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.

Trump hailed the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries, saying Qatar was investing heavily in the United States and creating jobs. The US president also expressed his country's appreciation for Qatar's purchases of military equipment and commercial planes.

The Qatari emir noted that the bilateral economic partnership is estimated at $185 billion, voicing his country's commitment to doubling its investments in the US economy.

Trump also highlighted Qatar's role in hosting US forces in the Persian Gulf region.

Related Topics

Washington White House Visit Trump Qatar United States From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

50 minutes ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

50 minutes ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

1 hour ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

37 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

40 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.