UPDATE - Qatari Foreign Minister to Visit Iraq for Talks on Regional Tensions - Top Iraqi Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will pay a visit to Iraq to discuss the recent developments in the middle East, top Iraqi diplomat Mohamed Ali Alhakim said.

"Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, H.E. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Iraq to hold political talks with Iraqi leaders on easing tensions in the region and seeking the best way to settle the current situation," Alhakim wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Last week, Qatar said that it was closely following the developments in the region after Iran attacked two military bases in Iraq, which were hosting US forces. According to Washington, no US servicemen were injured as a result of the attack. In response, the US administration announced it was imposing new sanctions on Iran.