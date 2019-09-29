UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Rally in Support of Detained Protesters Begins in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A rally calling for the release of protesters detained at unauthorized demonstrations began in Moscow on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The rally was granted a permit by the Moscow authorities who shut the Sakharov Avenue and several adjacent streets to traffic from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"The authorized Moscow rally on Sakharov Avenue is attended by some 20,000 people," the city police said in a press release.

Some 1,700 people were detained during three demonstrations in July and August against the exclusion of some pro-opposition candidates from the city council elections. Several protesters have been charged with civic unrest and assault on police.

