UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Localities In Four Syrian Provinces 38 Times

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Localities in Four Syrian Provinces 38 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled inhabited localities in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia and Hama, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 38 attacks on localities by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said one attack had targeted the province of Aleppo, 23 - Idlib, 11 - Latakia and three - Hama province.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said no shelling by illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

4 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

4 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

4 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

4 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

4 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.