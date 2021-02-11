MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 26 times in the past 24 hours.

"Twenty-six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (11 attacks), Latakia (10), Hama (3) and Aleppo (2)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, al-Hasakah and Raqqa.