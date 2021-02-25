(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 25 times in the past 24 hours.

"Twenty-five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (16 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (2) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Rear Adm. Sytnik said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

He said Russian military police units had continued patrols in the province of Aleppo.