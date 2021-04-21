MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 44 times over the past 24 hours.

"Forty-four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (28 attacks), Latakia (12), Hama (2) and Aleppo (2)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 40.

No shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered in the past day, Rear Adm. Karpov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was created in February 2016. The center's tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.