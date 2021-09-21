UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 17 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, seventeen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (7 attacks), Latakia (3), Aleppo (5) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 12.

Rear Adm. Kulit said that during an artillery attack on the positions of the Syrian government troops in the area of the locality of Sogana, Aleppo province, "four servicemen of the Syrian Armed Forces were wounded."

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

