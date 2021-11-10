UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Two Times

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone two times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"One attack was recorded in the province of Aleppo and one in Idlib," he said.

Rear Adm. Kulit said one Syrian serviceman was killed in the province of Idlib as a result of sniper fire at the government troops' positions on the part of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

