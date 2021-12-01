UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Nine Times

Wed 01st December 2021 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone nine times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Five attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, two in Aleppo, one in Latakia and one in Hama," he said.

Rear Adm. Kulit said a Syrian serviceman was wounded by terrorist sniper fire in the province of Idlib.

He also said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

