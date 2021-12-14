UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Six Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Three attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo, two in Idlib and one in Latakia," he said.

Rear Adm. Kulit said one Syrian serviceman was killed and another four were wounded as terrorists shelled the government troops' positions in the Idlib province from an antitank missile system.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

