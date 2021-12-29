UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Once In Past Day

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone once over the past 24 hours.

"One shelling attack was recorded in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the province of Latakia," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

He said sniper fire by terrorists on the government troops' positions left one Syrian serviceman wounded.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

