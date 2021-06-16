UPDATE - Red Crescent Says 17 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Police in Jerusalem

GAZA CITY/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Seventeen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Tuesday as Israeli ultranationalists embarked on a march through the eastern part of the holy city, according to the Red Crescent.

"Seventeen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in the city of Jerusalem," the statement said.

The clashes broke out after Palestinians took to the streets to protest the so-called March of the Flags in the city, which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem.

The event was organized by activists of right-wing Jewish organizations.

According to Israeli police spokesman Michael Zingerman, 17 people were detained during the march, even though the event was generally calm.

"During the march along the route, 17 suspects who tried to violate public order were detained. Some of them threw stones, including at police officers," Zingerman told Sputnik, adding that two policemen were injured as a result.

He added that about 2,000 law enforcement troops had been deployed to ensure order during the march.