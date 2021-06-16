UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Red Crescent Says 17 Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Police In Jerusalem

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

UPDATE - Red Crescent Says 17 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Police in Jerusalem

GAZA CITY/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Seventeen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Tuesday as Israeli ultranationalists embarked on a march through the eastern part of the holy city, according to the Red Crescent.

"Seventeen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in the city of Jerusalem," the statement said.

The clashes broke out after Palestinians took to the streets to protest the so-called March of the Flags in the city, which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem.

The event was organized by activists of right-wing Jewish organizations.

According to Israeli police spokesman Michael Zingerman, 17 people were detained during the march, even though the event was generally calm.

"During the march along the route, 17 suspects who tried to violate public order were detained. Some of them threw stones, including at police officers," Zingerman told Sputnik, adding that two policemen were injured as a result.

He added that about 2,000 law enforcement troops had been deployed to ensure order during the march.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Israel Jerusalem March Jew Event

Recent Stories

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

2 hours ago

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

3 hours ago

Murray eases through on comeback at Queen's

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.