UPDATE - Red Wings Jetliner Lands In Sochi After Losing Cabin Pressure - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) A Red Wings passenger jet made an emergency landing on Monday in the Russian city of Sochi on the Black Sea coast over fears it was losing cabin pressure, an emergencies source told Sputnik.

"The aircraft has landed safely," the source said.

The plane was en route from Istanbul to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg when a cockpit indicator signaled loss of cabin pressure. There were 96 passengers and four crew members on board.

According to the Russia's Krasnosar region airports operator company Aerodynamics, the aircraft landed at the Sochi airport at 20:05 GMT.

