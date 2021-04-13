MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The process to replace centrifuges damaged during an act of sabotage on a nuclear facility in Iran's Natanz began immediately after the incident, Iranian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"Enrichment in Natanz is not stopped; Iran will react including by planning to implement several technical measures which the [International Atomic Energy] Agency will be informed [about] this week," Gharibabadi said on Twitter.

"Replacement process of the damaged centrifuges including with the same machines with more capacity has immediately begun," he said.

On Sunday, Iran reported an incident at the Natanz nuclear plant that affected the facility's electricity distribution network in what Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi described as "nuclear terrorism." Tehran claims Israel was behind the incident.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities said all damaged centrifuges would be replaced with better ones.