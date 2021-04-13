UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Replacement Of Damaged Centrifuges In Natanz Started - Iran's Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Replacement of Damaged Centrifuges in Natanz Started - Iran's Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The process to replace centrifuges damaged during an act of sabotage on a nuclear facility in Iran's Natanz began immediately after the incident, Iranian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"Enrichment in Natanz is not stopped; Iran will react including  by planning to implement several technical measures which the [International Atomic Energy] Agency will be informed [about] this week," Gharibabadi said on Twitter.

"Replacement process of the damaged centrifuges including with the same machines with more capacity has immediately begun," he said.

On Sunday, Iran reported an incident at the Natanz nuclear plant that affected the facility's electricity distribution network in what Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi described as "nuclear terrorism." Tehran claims Israel was behind the incident.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities said all damaged centrifuges would be replaced with better ones.

Related Topics

Electricity Israel Iran Twitter Nuclear Vienna Tehran Same Sunday All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

4 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

4 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

6 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.